US non-farm payroll employment grew 1763k in July, above expectation of 1510k. Notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, government, retail trade, professional and business services, other services, and health care.

Unemployment rate dropped to 10.2%, down from 11.1%, better than expectation of 10.7%. Labor force participation was little changed at 61.4%. Average hourly earning rose 0.2% mom, better than expectation of -0.5% mom decline.

Full release here.