Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said in a the Times interview that the BoE ” still got significant headroom to do more QE if we saw a much weaker recovery”. The pace of QE could accelerate is there are signs of market “dysfunction.

Ramsden is “confident” that there wouldn’t be more quarterly GDP contractions ahead. But “a key outcome is what happens to the labour market. Some companies are going to go under. Some jobs are going to be lost.”