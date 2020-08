US building permits rose 18.8% mom in July to 1495k annualized rate, above expectation of 1330k. Single-family authorizations rose 17.0% mom. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at 467k.

Housing starts rose 22.6% mom to 1496k, above expectation of 1230k. Single-family housing starts rose 8.2% mom. Rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 547k.

- advertisement -

Full release here.