According to a CBI survey for the three months to August, UK business and professional services employment dropped at the quickest pace since 2009, with balance at -32%, down from -9%. Consumer services employment was even worse on record, with balance dropping from -31% to 063%. CBI added, “next quarter, employment is set to continue to fall, but the rate of decline is set to ease slightly.”

Ben Jones, CBI Principal Economist, said: “This quarter has shown some worrying falls in volumes, profitability and employment for the services sector. Although the pace of these declines is expected to ease, the impact of COVID-19 remains clear, with the services sector still facing challenges in terms of demand, revenues and cash flow… As we head into the autumn, the UK needs a bold plan to protect jobs as the job retention scheme draws to an end, to support the services sector.”

Full release here.