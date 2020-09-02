RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr said in a speech that the early policy actions on the pandemic, including significant reduction in the Official Cash Rate, and introduction of the Large Scale Asset Purchases, “have been effective in lowering interest rates across the board, and ensuring there is plentiful liquidity in the financial system.”

He added that RBNZ is “actively preparing a package of additional monetary policy tools to use if needed”. The tools include “negative wholesale interest rates, further quantitative easing, direct lending to banks, and ongoing forward guidance about our intentions.” While some of the tools are “unfamiliar to many New Zealanders,” he noted, “they are used widely internationally”.

Orr’s full speech here.