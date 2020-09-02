Eurozone PPI came in at 0.6% mom, -3.3% yoy in July, above expectation of 0.5% mom, -3.9% yoy. Industrial producer prices increased by 2.1% mom in the energy sector, by 0.4% mom for durable consumer goods and by 0.1% mom for intermediate goods, while prices remained stable for capital goods and decreased by -0.2% mom for non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy remained stable.

EU PPI rose came in at 0.4% mom, -3.0% yoy. Over the month, the highest increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Belgium (+2.3% mom), Spain (+1.8% mom) and Bulgaria (+1.6% mom), while the largest decreases were observed in Cyprus (-2.2% mom), Estonia (-2.1% mom) and Sweden (-0.8% mom).

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.