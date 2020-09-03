Cleveland Fed Bank President Loretta Mester said in a speech, Fed’s new strategy statement “is now more explicit about how we will go about achieving” the inflation goal. “The new language is a stronger statement than we have made in the past”, she added.

“We are now clear that after inflation has been running persistently below 2 percent, not only will we tolerate serendipitous shocks that move inflation above 2 percent, but that we will likely set policy with the intention to move inflation moderately above 2 percent for some time.”

Also, “the new statement language clarifies that in the absence of inflationary pressures or risks to financial stability, strong employment is not a concern and monetary policy will not react to it”.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Mester’s full speech here.