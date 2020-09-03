US initial jobless claims dropped -130k to 881k in the week ending August 29, below expectation of 965k. Four-week moving average of initial claims dropped -77.5k to 991.8k. Continuing claims dropped -1238k to 13254k in the week ending August 22. Four-week moving average of continuing claims dropped -709k to 14496k.

Exports of goods and services rose 8.1% mom to USD 168.1B in July. Imports rose 10.9% mom to USD 231.7B. Trade deficit widened by 18.9% mom to USD -63.6B, larger than expectation of USD -52.2B.