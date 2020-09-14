New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said coronavirus restrictions across the country will be lifted on September 21, except in Auckland where the situation will be reviewed next week. Additionally, physical distancing requirements on planes and other public transpose would be immediately eased. Though, masks will still be mandatory on all public transport.

NZD/USD strengthens mildly today and it could extend the recovery from 0.6600. Yet 0.6788 high should be a big challenge for that pair even it rises further. We’re slightly favoring a correction downward ahead, after NZD/USD failed to sustain above 0.6755 resistance, on bearish divergence condition in daily MACD. A break of 0.6488 support will confirm this view.