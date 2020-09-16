OECD revised up 2020 global GDP forecast, expecting to contract -4.5%, 1.5% higher than June’s single hit scenario. Both economic projections of US and China are revised up sharply higher. US economy is expected to contract -3.8% only, up by 3.5% from June. China is expected to grow 1.8%, up by 4.4% from June. Eurozone (at -7.9%, up by 1.2% from June), Japan (at -5.8%, up by 0.2%), UK at -10.1% (up by 1.4%) are just revised up slightly.

OECD said: “After collapsing in the first half of the year, economic output recovered swiftly following the easing of measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and the initial re-opening of businesses. Policymakers reacted rapidly and massively to buffer the initial blow to incomes and jobs. But the pace of recovery has lost momentum over the summer. Restoring confidence will be crucial to how successfully economies can recover, and for this we need to learn to safely live with the virus.”

Full report here.