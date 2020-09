OECD revised up 2020 global GDP forecast, expecting to contract -4.5%, 1.5% higher than June’s single hit scenario. Both economic projections of US and China are revised up sharply higher. US economy is expected to contract -3.8% only, up by 3.5% from June. China is expected to grow 1.8%, up by 4.4% from June. Eurozone (at -7.9%, up by 1.2% from June), Japan (at -5.8%, up by 0.2%), UK at -10.1% (up by 1.4%) are just revised up slightly.

OECD said: “After collapsing in the first half of the year, economic output recovered swiftly following the easing of measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and the initial re-opening of businesses. Policymakers reacted rapidly and massively to buffer the initial blow to incomes and jobs. But the pace of recovery has lost momentum over the summer.¬†Restoring confidence will be crucial to how successfully economies can recover, and for this we need to learn to safely live with the virus.”

