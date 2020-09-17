Eurozone CPI is finalized at -0.2% yoy in August, down from July’s 0.4% yoy. The highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.33 percentage points, pp), followed by services (+0.30 pp), non-energy industrial goods (-0.03 pp) and energy (-0.77 pp).

EU CPI was finalized at 0.4% yoy, up from July’s 0.9% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in Cyprus (-2.9%), Greece (-2.3%) and Estonia (-1.3%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Hungary (4.0%), Poland (3.7%) and Czechia (3.5%). Compared with July, annual inflation fell in sixteen Member States, remained stable in five and rose in six.

Full release here.