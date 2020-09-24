Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren warned that “the economy remains fragile”. He’s concerned that a second wave of coronavirus infections this fall and winter is “likely” which could cause some states to “impose new restrictions on mobility and face-to-face interactions”. Additionally, additional fiscal support “seems unlikely to materialize any time soon”.

“It would have been fine if the pandemic lasted three months, but the pandemic isn’t lasting three months,” Rosengren said. “It’s lasting much longer than that and so there’s definitely a need for more targeted spending.”