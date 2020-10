US exports of goods and services rose 2.2% mom to USD 171.9B in August. Import rose 3.2% mom to USD 239B. Trade deficit widened to USD -67.1B, larger than expectation of USD -66.2B. Year-to-date, goods and services deficit rose USD 22.6B, or 5.7%, from the same period in 2019. Average monthly exports for the three months rose USD 10.0B to USD 165.2B. Average monthly imports rose USD 13.1B to USD 226.6B.

