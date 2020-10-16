UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the country should now get ready to leave EU without a new free trade deal. “Unless there’s a fundamental change of approach, we should go for the Australia solution.” Though, Johnson is not completely walking away from negotiations, as he added, “what we’re saying to them is come here, come to us, if there’s some fundamental change of approach.”

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the U.K. is “disappointed and surprised” that the EU had watered down its commitment to intensifying the trade talks. “We have been told that it must be the U.K. that makes all of the compromises in the days ahead. That can’t be right in a negotiation so we are surprised by that.”