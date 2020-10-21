White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told Fox Business today, “the last 24 hours have moved the ball down the field” with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on fresh fiscal stimulus. And the goal now is “some kind of deal in the next 48 hours or so.”

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow also told CNBC that “there’s a relatively sunny, optimistic morning in terms of the negotiations”. “Things are moving in a favorable direction. I can’t promise anything, but things are getting better, looking better for this.”

Dollar is staying under heavy selling pressure today while 10-year yield also surges through 0.81 handle. DOW is slightly up by around 100 pts for now, but that’s hardly impressive.