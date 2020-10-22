St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Fed’s policy is “so far so good”. Negative rates are not a good option for the US and he even questioned they aren’t effect where they have been adopted. Fed would instead need to think about the way to play with QE going forward.

Bullard is also comfortable with the current amount of fiscal stimulus, as “in terms of the aggregate resources it seems like we should have enough” to bolster growth until Q1. He’s not expecting a surge in fatality rate of coronavirus, which the US has brought down to accidental injury level. He expected business can cope with the situation and operate safely yet succeed economically.