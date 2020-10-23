In Tokyo today, UK International Trade Secretary Liz Truss and Japan Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi formally signed a trade agreement, putting in pen the deal they agreed in principle back in September. That’s the first major trade deal UK came to since Brexit. The deal is seen as largely preserving the terms which UK traded with Japan as part of the EU. UK expected it to boost GDP by 0.07% over the next 15 years.

The deal “has a much wider strategic significance”, Truss hailed . “It opens a clear pathway to membership of the Comprehensive Trans-Pacific Partnership — which will open new opportunities for British business and boost our economic security.”