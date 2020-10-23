Germany PMI Manufacturing rose to 58.0 in October, up from 56.4, above expectation of 55.5. That’s also the highest level in 30 months. However, PMI Services dropped to 48.9, down from 50.6, missed expectation of 49.0. PMI Composite hit a 2-month low at 54.5, down from 54.7.

Phil Smith, Associate Director at IHS Markit said: “Encouragingly, the German economy is showing a degree of resilience in the face of a second wave of coronavirus cases, October’s flash PMI data suggests. While some services firms in Germany have been hit by new restrictions and increased uncertainty around a ‘second wave’, the decline in service sector activity has so far been quite limited, whilst at the same time the country’s economic performance is being buoyed by a strong showing from manufacturing.”

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.