Yen and Dollar surges broadly as European stocks tumble sharp on the come back of coronavirus. At the moment, FTSE is down -1.77%> DAX is down -3.25%. CAC is down -3.07%. DOW future is also down nearly -500 pts.

Gold drops back below 1900 handle today, following the rally in Dollar. While it’s essentially still range bound, focus is back on 1872.85 support. Firm break there will suggest that whole corrective pattern from 2075.18 high is extending with another leg through 1848.39 low.