Canada GDP rose 1.2% mom in August, above expectation of 0.9% mom. That’s the fourth consecutive month of increase. Yet, overall economic activity was still about -5% below February’s pre-pandemic level.

Goods-producing industries grew 0.5% mom while services-producing industries rose 1.5% mom. 15 of 20 industrial sectors posed increases while two were essentially unchanged.

