Australia retail sales dropped -1.1% mom in September, better than preliminary reading of -1.5% mom. It’s also an improvement over August’s -4.0% mom.

In seasonally adjusted terms, there were falls in New South Wales (-0.9%), Queensland (-1.2%), Western Australia (-1.7%), South Australia (-2.9%), Victoria (-0.4%), the Australian Capital Territory (-2.4%), and Tasmania (-2.0%). The Northern Territory (4.3%) rose.

