Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence dropped to -10.0 in November, down from -8.3, but beat expectation of -14.0. Current Situation Index, ticked down from -32.0 to -32.3. But Expectations Index dropped form 18.8 to 15.3, hitting the lowest since May.

Sentix said, the coronavirus containment measures taken by European governments are “not only a human burden for citizens”, but also have a “negative impact on the economic recovery process”. The so-called “lockdown light” has so far had little effect on investors’ assessment of the situation. The decline in expectation could be worst if not for better international situation. Also, ECB’s further easing may also had a positive effect on inventors.

