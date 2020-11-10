Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said the cabinet is instructed by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to compile a new stimulus package as soon as possible. In particular, Nishimura said, “we’ll want to consider government spending that will attract private investment.” Also, the measures will focus on shifting to a “green society”. For now, the size of the new package hasn’t been decided yet.

Finance Minister Taro Aso said the pace of recovery in private demand was fast, as seen in the automotive sector.