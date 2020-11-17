European Commission Eric Mamer said in a press conference today, “what is clear is that we continue to negotiate intensively with our UK partners and we aim, obviously, to find a deal when the conditions will be there.” But he added, “we are not going to give a blow-by-blow account of what negotiators are working towards.”

Regarding the relations with US, Mamer said “It is still very, very early days and therefore at the moment … the EU is waiting for the new president-elect to take office before starting to comment on what this will imply when it comes to our relationship.”