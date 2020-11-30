CAD/JPY ready for rebound resumption after mixed data

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A batch of mixed economic data is released from from Canada today, IPPI dropped -0.4% mom in October versus expectation of 0.0% mom. RMPI rose 0.5% mom versus expectation of -2.0% mom. Building permits dropped -14.6% mom versus expectation of-3.8% mom. Current account deficit narrowed slightly to CAD -7.5B in Q3, smaller than expectation of CAD -8.6B.

Canadian Dollar is currently one of the strongest for today. CAD/JPY after drawing support from 4 hour 55 EMA. Break of 0.80.42 will resume the rebound from 79.22 to 81.42 resistance. Still, it’s uncertain if CAD/JPY is ready to breakout from range pattern started at 81.91. We’ll see.

