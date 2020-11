BoE MPC member Silvana Tenreyo welcome the news regarding coronavirus vaccine development. however, the economic boosts would not come until vaccines are actually rolled out widely. Households could still delay spending until the vaccines due to health risks.

Also she noted that the progress on job markets remain one of the bigger downside risks to BoE’s medium term economic outlook. Her vote for more QE at last meeting was for guarding against market dysfunctioning.