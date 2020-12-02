Wed, Dec 02, 2020 @ 05:59 GMT
BoJ Amamiya: Will extend the duration of COVID-response measures if needed

By ActionForex.com

BoJ Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said the current “powerful easing” is exerting an “intended effect” on the economy. Private consumption was gradually picking up, and likely to continue recovery. However, he expected corporate finance to remain under stress as “economic improvement to be moderate”.

“The BOJ will closely watch the impact of COVID-19 for the time being and take additional easing steps without hesitation as needed,” he added. “Will extend the duration of COVID-response measures beyond March deadline as needed, with an eye on pandemic impact on economy.”

