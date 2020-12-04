UK PMI construction rose to 54.7, beat expectations

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK PMI Construction rose to 54.7 in November, up from 53.1, well above expectation of 52.3. Markit noted that house building remained the best-performing category. New order growth was highest for just over six years. But stretched supply chains led to rising costs.

Tim Moore, Economics Director at IHS Markit: “UK construction output stayed on a recovery path in November and there were signs that the main growth driver has transitioned from catch-up work to new projects. The latest increase in new orders was the strongest since late-2014, with construction firms reporting a boost from rising client confidence and the release of budgets that had been held back earlier in the pandemic.”

Full release here.