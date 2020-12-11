New Zealand BusinessNZ manufacturing rose to 55.3, ending 2020 on a positive note

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

New Zealand BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index rose to 55.3 in November, up 2.9 pts. Production rose 3.4 pts to 55.4. New orders surged 4.8 pts to 57.6. However, Employment dropped -0.9 pts to 51.5.

BusinessNZ’s executive director for manufacturing Catherine Beard said, “overall, the sector is shaping up to end 2020 on a positive note, which would be a considerable contrast to what was seen during the first half of the year.”

BNZ Senior Economist, Doug Steel said that “as a measure of change, the PMI suggests that the manufacturing sector continues to move in the right direction after getting hit hard earlier in the year by COVID related restrictions.”

