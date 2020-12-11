Fri, Dec 11, 2020 @ 14:30 GMT
ECB Vasiliauskas doesn’t prefer shooting out stimulus with a machine gun

ECB Governing Council member Vitas Vasiliauskas said he has reservation about the new easing package, which could provide too much extra stimulus for the economy. Though, he considered the decision good and positive yesterday. He added, “my position was that we need to shoot selectively rather than with a machine gun, without care.”

Another Governing Council member Robert Holzman said the PEPP limit “can be used up but the expectation is that it will not be fully used.”. He emphasized, “PEPP limit is a backstop, we do not want to pump more into the market than necessary.”

