Johnson: UK looks very, very likely to leave EU on World Trade terms

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters today that there are “two key things” stuck in the Brexit trade negotiations with the EU. The UK is now “very very likely ” to come out of the EU “on World Trade terms”, i.e., no-deal Brexit.

“There are two key things where we just can’t seem to make progress and that’s this kind of ratchet clause they’ve got in to keep the UK locked in to whatever they want to do in terms of legislation, which obviously doesn’t work,” Johnson said. “And then there is the whole issue of fish where we’ve got to be able to take back control of our waters.”

“It is looking very, very likely that we will have to go for a solution that I think would be wonderful for the UK, and we’d be able to do exactly what we want from January 1 – it obviously would be different from what we’d set out to achieve but I have no doubt this country can get ready and, as I say, come out on World Trade terms,” he added.

