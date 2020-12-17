Thu, Dec 17, 2020 @ 13:57 GMT
Home Live Comments AUD/CAD breaks 0.9696 resistance, resuming up trend from March low

AUD/CAD breaks 0.9696 resistance, resuming up trend from March low

By ActionForex.com

Australia Dollar powers up today and it’s currently trading as the strongest one. Much better than expected job data is a bullish factor for the Aussie. Also, traders are seeing the impact from China’s import restrictions as having little impact to the Australian economy.

AUD/CAD finally follws AUD/USD, and breaks 0.9696 key resistance. Sustained trading above there will confirm resumption of whole rebound from 0.8066 low. Next near term target will be 38.2% projection of 0.8066 to 0.9696 from 0.9247 at 0.9870. Sustained break there could prompt further upside acceleration.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.