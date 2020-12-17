AUD/CAD breaks 0.9696 resistance, resuming up trend from March low

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia Dollar powers up today and it’s currently trading as the strongest one. Much better than expected job data is a bullish factor for the Aussie. Also, traders are seeing the impact from China’s import restrictions as having little impact to the Australian economy.

AUD/CAD finally follws AUD/USD, and breaks 0.9696 key resistance. Sustained trading above there will confirm resumption of whole rebound from 0.8066 low. Next near term target will be 38.2% projection of 0.8066 to 0.9696 from 0.9247 at 0.9870. Sustained break there could prompt further upside acceleration.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>