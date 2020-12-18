Fri, Dec 18, 2020 @ 11:15 GMT
Home Live Comments Germany Ifo business climate rose to 92.1, overall economy showing resilience

Germany Ifo business climate rose to 92.1, overall economy showing resilience

By ActionForex.com

Germany Ifo Business Climate rose to 92.1 in December, up from 90.7, above expectation of 90.5. Current Assessment index rose to 91.3, up from 90.0, above expectation of 89.3. Expectations index rose to 92.8, up from 91.5, matched expectations. By sector, manufacturing rose markedly from 4.0 to 8.9. Services rose from -3.1 to -0.3. Trade rose from -4.0 to 0.3. Construction was unchanged at -0.5.

Ifo said: “Companies were more satisfied with their current business situation. They were also less skeptical about the coming six months. While the lockdown is hitting certain sectors hard, overall the German economy is showing resilience.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.