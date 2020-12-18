Germany Ifo business climate rose to 92.1, overall economy showing resilience

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Germany Ifo Business Climate rose to 92.1 in December, up from 90.7, above expectation of 90.5. Current Assessment index rose to 91.3, up from 90.0, above expectation of 89.3. Expectations index rose to 92.8, up from 91.5, matched expectations. By sector, manufacturing rose markedly from 4.0 to 8.9. Services rose from -3.1 to -0.3. Trade rose from -4.0 to 0.3. Construction was unchanged at -0.5.

Ifo said: “Companies were more satisfied with their current business situation. They were also less skeptical about the coming six months. While the lockdown is hitting certain sectors hard, overall the German economy is showing resilience.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.