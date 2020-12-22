Germany Gfk consumer climate dropped to -7.6, about to enter a very difficult phase

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Germany Gfk consumer climate for January dropped slightly to -7.3, down from -6.8. In December, economic expectations rose to 4.4, up from -0.2. Income expectations dropped to 3.6, down from 4.6. Propensity to buy rose to 36.6, up from 30.5.

Rolf Bürkl, GfK Consumer Expert said: “There is reason to fear that the consumer climate is about to enter a very difficult phase in the coming weeks. Any relaxation or recovery can certainly only come when the infection rates have dropped so far that the strict restrictions can be loosened once more.”

