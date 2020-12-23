EU in final push for Brexit trade agreement

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Brexit trade negotiations are still stuck at fishing, after EU rejected UK’s last offer. It’s believed that progress were made and both sides had political willing. Many issues were close to resolved, except that fisheries remained difficult to bridge.

Chief negotiator Michel Barnier said, as he went into a meeting with EU ambassadors: “We are really in the crucial moment. We are giving it the final push. In 10 days the UK will leave the single market and we continue to work in total transparency with the member states right now and with the parliament.”

It’s reported that he told the ambassadors, there was “political willing on both sides to get this over the line”, adding that “some things now have to go higher up”.

