BoJ discussed impacts of prolonged pandemic impacts

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the minutes of October 28-29 BoJ meeting, one member said the bank should “avoid bringing a premature end” to the pandemic policy responses, as the impact “might be prolonged”.

Another member warned, “given that monetary easing was expected to be prolonged, the Bank should further look for ways to enhance sustainability of the policy measure so that it would not face difficulty in conducting such purchases when a lowering of risk premia of asset prices was absolutely necessary.”

Also, one noted “attention should be paid to the possibility that the more prolonged the crisis response, the more the structural reforms toward sustainable growth would be delayed”.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full minutes here.