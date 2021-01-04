Sterling drops broadly on rapidly escalating coronavirus case numbers

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK Prime Minister Boris is set to make a TV address later tonight. His spokesman noted: “The spread of the new variant of Covid-19 has led to rapidly escalating case numbers across the country. The prime minister is clear that further steps must now be taken to arrest this rise and to protect the NHS and save lives. He will set those out this evening.”

The news trigger broad based selloff in the Pound. Still for now, GBP/USD is holding well above 1.3428 near term support. GBP/JPY is well above 139.44 support. GBP/CHF is also just slightly lower, relatively to recent range. of 1.1683/1.2203. There is no clear threat to overnight mild bullishness Sterling yet.

