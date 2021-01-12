Tue, Jan 12, 2021 @ 12:56 GMT
Home Live Comments Germany BDI expects Joe Biden and China to boost industrial sector export...

Germany BDI expects Joe Biden and China to boost industrial sector export this year

By ActionForex.com

Germany’s BDI industry association expects the country’s GDP to grow 4.4% this year. The export-oriental industrial sector would drive recovery with 6% growth.

BDI President Siegfried Russwurm said, “the election of Joe Biden as U.S. President facilitates the path for multilateral solutions and joint initiatives for fair competition on the world markets.”

“Our companies will benefit from both China, the driver of global growth, and the agreement on an investment pact, even if it is not perfect,” he added.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.