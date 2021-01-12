Germany BDI expects Joe Biden and China to boost industrial sector export this year

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Germany’s BDI industry association expects the country’s GDP to grow 4.4% this year. The export-oriental industrial sector would drive recovery with 6% growth.

BDI President Siegfried Russwurm said, “the election of Joe Biden as U.S. President facilitates the path for multilateral solutions and joint initiatives for fair competition on the world markets.”

“Our companies will benefit from both China, the driver of global growth, and the agreement on an investment pact, even if it is not perfect,” he added.

