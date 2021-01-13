Wed, Jan 13, 2021 @ 12:42 GMT
Eurozone industrial production rose 2.5% mom in Nov, EU up 2.3% mom

Eurozone industrial production rose 2.5% mom in November, well above expectation of 0.3% mom. Production of capital goods rose by 7.0% mom and intermediate goods by 1.5% mom, while production of durable consumer goods fell by -1.2% mom, non-durable consumer goods by -1.7% mom and energy by -3.9% mom.

EU industrial production rose 2.3% mom. Among Member States, for which data are available, the highest increases were registered in Ireland (+52.8% mom), Greece (+6.3% mom) and Denmark (+5.3% mom). The largest decreases were observed in Portugal (-5.1% mom), Belgium (-3.5% mom) and Croatia (-2.6% mom).

