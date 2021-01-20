Eurozone CPI finalized at -0.3% yoy in Dec, core CPI at 0.2% yoy

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone CPI was finalized at -0.3% yoy in December, at that level for the fourth consecutive month. CPI core was finalized at 0.2% yoy. The highest contribution came from services (+0.30%), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.25%), non-energy industrial goods (-0.14%) and energy (-0.68%).

EU CPI was finalized at 0.3% yoy, up from prior month’s 0.2% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in Greece (-2.4%), Slovenia (-1.2%) and Ireland (-1.0%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Poland (3.4%), Hungary (2.8%) and Czechia (2.4%). Compared with November, annual inflation fell in nine Member States, remained stable in eight and rose in ten.

