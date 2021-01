New Zealand CPI rose 0.5% qoq in Q4, above expectation of 0.2% qoq. Annually, CPI was unchanged at 1.4% yoy, above expectation of 1.0% yoy.

The trimmed means CPI, which exclude extreme price movements, ranged from 1.7% to 2.1% yoy, indicating that underlying inflation is higher than the 1.4% overall increase in CPI.

Full release here.