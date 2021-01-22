Germany PMI manufacturing dropped to 57.0, services down to 46.8

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Germany PMI Manufacturing dropped to 57.0 in December, down from 58.3, missed expectation of 58.0. PMI services dropped to 46.8, down from 47.0, above expectation of 46.8. PMI Composite dropped to 50.8, down form 52.0, hitting a 7-month low.

Phil Smith, Associate Director at IHS Markit said: “There were few surprises from January’s flash Germany PMI release, with the manufacturing data remaining strong but showing a slight loss of momentum, while services activity was further depressed by the lockdown measures introduced in the middle of December. All in all, the German economy has made a slow start to the year, and the extension of the current containment measures until at least mid-February means this looks like being the picture for several more weeks to come.”

