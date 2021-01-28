Thu, Jan 28, 2021 @ 10:26 GMT
Home Live Comments GBP/AUD accelerates up on risk selloff, pressing 1.7923 near term resistance

GBP/AUD accelerates up on risk selloff, pressing 1.7923 near term resistance

By ActionForex.com

GBP/AUD’s rebound from 1.7412 accelerated this week on the back of steep risk pull back, and resilience in Sterling. The cross hits as high as 1.7944 so far and stays firm.

Immediate focus is now on 1.7923 resistance. Decisive break there will argue that fall from 1.8523 has completed. Rise from 1.7412 could indeed be correcting whole down trend from 2.0840 to 1.7412. In this case, stronger rally would be seen through 1.8523 to 38.2% retracement of 2.0840 to 1.7412 at 1.8721 in short to medium term.

However, rejection by 1.7923 will retain near term bearishness. Break of 1.7700 support will bring retest of 1.7412 low.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.