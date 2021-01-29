Bitcoin ready for new high with triangle consolidation completed

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bitcoin’s strong rally today, with 34899 resistance firmly taken out, suggests that the five-wave triangle consolidation pattern has completed at 29283. That’s slightly early than expected, leaving 28989 support untested. Anyway, for now, further rise should be seen to 40000/41964 resistance zone.

We’d expect this resistance zone to be taken out to resume the larger up trend to 61.8% projection of 17629 to 41964 from 29283 at 44322. The move out of a triangle pattern could be a terminal fifth wave. Hence, we’d look for strong resistance around 44322, to limit upside to form a “real” top. We’ll hold on to this bullish view as long as 31987 support holds.

