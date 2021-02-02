Fed Bostic: This recession was unlikely anything we had before

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said “this recession was unlike anything we ever had before, so the recovery is going to be that way as well”. As for the way out there in 2023, 2024, ” there’s a lot that’s going to happen that could go one way or another.”

“A lot of the recent developments have been positive,” he added. “We should be open to the possibility that things might happen more strongly than they would otherwise.”

Still, Bostic was not worrying about price pressures. “It’s not really the level of inflation but much more the trajectory as we move forward that I’m going to be focusing on to get answers of whether the economy might be moving into places that make me uncomfortable,” he said.

