Tue, Feb 02, 2021 @ 13:05 GMT
Home Live Comments Eurozone GDP contracted -0.7% qoq in Q4, EU down -0.5%

Eurozone GDP contracted -0.7% qoq in Q4, EU down -0.5%

By ActionForex.com

Eurozone GDP contracted -0.7% qoq in Q4, smaller than expectation of -1.8% qoq. Over the year, GDP contracted -6.8% yoy. EU GDP contracted -0.5% qoq. Over the year, EU GDP contracted -6.4% yoy.

Among the Member States, for which data are available for the Q4, Austria (-4.3%) recorded the highest decrease compared to the previous quarter, followed by Italy (-2.0%) and France (-1.3%) while Lithuania (+1.2%) and Latvia (+1.1%) recorded the highest increases. The year on year growth rates were still negative for all countries.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.