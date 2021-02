Australia AiG Performance of Services rose to 54.2 in February, up from 52.9, highest since November 2019. Ai Group Chief Executive, Innes Willox, said: “With a considerable way to go before a full recovery can be claimed, the more convincing lift in new orders is an encouraging pointer to continuing recovery over coming months. Sales also grew strongly – in part reflecting a release of pent-up demand and higher levels of confidence and employment as the sector continued to recover.”

