US Yellen: A long way to dig out the deep hole in job market

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told said over the weekend the job market is “stalling”. “We’re in a deep hole with respect to the job market and a long way to dig out,” she added. It could take until 2025 for the US market to recovery without adequate support. But the administration’s USD 1.9T stimulus “will generate will create demand for workers.”

“As Treasury secretary, I have to worry about all of the risks to the economy,” Yellen added. “And the most important risk is that we leave workers and communities scarred by the pandemic and the economic toll that it’s taken, that we don’t do enough to address the pandemic and the public health issues, that we don’t get our kids back to school.”

