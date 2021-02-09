Tue, Feb 09, 2021 @ 13:34 GMT
Home Live Comments Italian yield drops to record low as Draghi wins backing from politicians...

Italian yield drops to record low as Draghi wins backing from politicians and investors

By ActionForex.com

Italy 10-year yield dropped to record low of 0.501% in early trading and remains low for the moment. Former ECB President Mario Draghi seemed to be winning confidence from a wide spectrum of political parties, as well as investors, for forming a new government.

Draghi will continue to meet with parties to get their backing. Yesterday, he reiterated that a common Euro-are budget will be one of his key priorities. He’s seen as someone who’s “pro-EU” and “pro-reform” at the same time, who could prompt a paradigm shift for the country.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.