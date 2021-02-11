Fed Powell: Far from a strong labor market despite surprising recovery

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In a relatively dovish speech, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said, “despite the surprising speed of recovery early on, we are still very far from a strong labor market whose benefits are broadly shared.” And, “even those grim statistics understate the decline in labor market conditions for the most economically vulnerable Americans.”

“Given the number of people who have lost their jobs and the likelihood that some will struggle to find work in the post-pandemic economy, achieving and sustaining maximum employment will require more than supportive monetary policy,” he added. “It will require a society-wide commitment, with contributions from across government and the private sector.”

Full speech here.

